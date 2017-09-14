Tennis

Sloane Stephens Makes Appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

U.S. Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and described what it was like winning her first major.

Stephens defeated good friend Madison Keys 6–3, 6–0 in the finals to cap off an injury plagued year, which at one point saw her ranked 957th in the world.

The 24-year-old is currently No. 17 in the WTA rankings.

Stephens appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated this week and was asked by Kimmel if she was happy with the photo that appeared on the cover.

"Well, I picked that one," she said. "They had all of the photos out and I was like, don't use this one, don't use that."

Stephens said she didn't like the other photos that were provided for her to choose from.

"They just weren't cute and some of them had...there was a lot of veins and aggressive looks on my face and crotch open, boob sweat. It just wasn't the vibe," she said.

