What Makes the Fall Season in Asia Different?

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

WTA Insider senior writer Courtney Nguyen talks about the fall season in Asia on this week's podcast.

Jon Wertheim
October 05, 2017

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with WTA Insider senior writer Courtney Nguyen.

Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline. Click here to subscribe.

On the podcast, Wertheim talks with Nguyen from the China Open in Beijing about the fall season in Asia and tennis' move into this market. The pair discusses globalization, what tennis is like in Asia, how it compares and contrasts to tennis tournaments in Europe and the United States, how players adapt and adjust to the culture and way of life in Asian countries, what the fall swing is like for players who represent Asian countries, Asia's influence on tennis and more. Which player has impressed Nguyen​ the most in adapting and accepting the culture and fall season in Asia? 

Also on the podcast, Nguyen​ also makes her picks and predictions for the end of the WTA season. 

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters