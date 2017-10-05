On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with WTA Insider senior writer Courtney Nguyen.

On the podcast, Wertheim talks with Nguyen from the China Open in Beijing about the fall season in Asia and tennis' move into this market. The pair discusses globalization, what tennis is like in Asia, how it compares and contrasts to tennis tournaments in Europe and the United States, how players adapt and adjust to the culture and way of life in Asian countries, what the fall swing is like for players who represent Asian countries, Asia's influence on tennis and more. Which player has impressed Nguyen​ the most in adapting and accepting the culture and fall season in Asia?

Also on the podcast, Nguyen​ also makes her picks and predictions for the end of the WTA season.

