Monica Puig, Maria Sharapova Travel to Puerto Rico to Help With Hurricane Recovery

Monica Puig and Maria Sharapova traveled to Puerto Rico on Monday to help with Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 24, 2017

Tennis superstars Monica Puig and Maria Sharapova traveled to Puerto Rico on Monday to help with Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.

Puig, the island's first-ever Olympic gold medalist, and Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion, helped distribute supplies and visited San Jorge Children's Hospital in San Juan.

Both posted photos on Instagram of their journey, with Puig thanking Sharapova and saying "Together we helped the lives of thousands of people today and this is just the beginning! Puerto Rico will come back better and stronger from this! Thanks for helping me give them hope and a smile!"

Puig wrote an essay for Sports Illustrated after the hurricane talking about what her home means to her and the strength of the people. She also started a fundraising campaign that has raised over $100,000.

Sharapova is donating all profits from her candy company through the end of the year. 

MLB
Carlos Beltran and Wife Jessica Start Puerto Rico Fundraiser With $1M Donation

Hurricane Maria hit the island on Sept. 20, causing major damage and knocking out power for the entire island. The death toll from the storm is at 48, reports CNN. 

