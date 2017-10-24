Monica Puig and Maria Sharapova traveled to Puerto Rico on Monday to help with Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.
Tennis superstars Monica Puig and Maria Sharapova traveled to Puerto Rico on Monday to help with Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.
Puig, the island's first-ever Olympic gold medalist, and Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion, helped distribute supplies and visited San Jorge Children's Hospital in San Juan.
Maria, once again I cannot thank you enough for all your help for my beautiful Puerto Rico. Thank you for your love, friendship and support during this time. You definitely have a beautiful heart and soul. Together we helped the lives of thousands of people today and this is just the beginning! Puerto Rico will come back better and stronger from this! Thanks for helping me give them hope and a smile! ❤️🇵🇷 @mariasharapova
Both posted photos on Instagram of their journey, with Puig thanking Sharapova and saying "Together we helped the lives of thousands of people today and this is just the beginning! Puerto Rico will come back better and stronger from this! Thanks for helping me give them hope and a smile!"
Thousands of supplies handed out in Loiza. 1250 cooking stoves, 3000 propane cylinders for the stoves— Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) October 24, 2017
1000 solar powered lamps@MonicaAce93🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/kXx0qtz1m4
Unidos por Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/zQwxVnPcv1— Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) October 23, 2017
Puig wrote an essay for Sports Illustrated after the hurricane talking about what her home means to her and the strength of the people. She also started a fundraising campaign that has raised over $100,000.
Sharapova is donating all profits from her candy company through the end of the year.
Unidos por Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/FZREooEkuw— Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) October 23, 2017
Hurricane Maria hit the island on Sept. 20, causing major damage and knocking out power for the entire island. The death toll from the storm is at 48, reports CNN.