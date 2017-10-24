Tennis superstars Monica Puig and Maria Sharapova traveled to Puerto Rico on Monday to help with Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.

Puig, the island's first-ever Olympic gold medalist, and Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion, helped distribute supplies and visited San Jorge Children's Hospital in San Juan.

Maria, once again I cannot thank you enough for all your help for my beautiful Puerto Rico. Thank you for your love, friendship and support during this time. You definitely have a beautiful heart and soul. Together we helped the lives of thousands of people today and this is just the beginning! Puerto Rico will come back better and stronger from this! Thanks for helping me give them hope and a smile!

Both posted photos on Instagram of their journey, with Puig thanking Sharapova and saying "Together we helped the lives of thousands of people today and this is just the beginning! Puerto Rico will come back better and stronger from this! Thanks for helping me give them hope and a smile!"

Inside the trucks that brought the purchased supplies from @monicaace93 relief fund. -1250 cooking stoves - 3000 propane cylinders for the stoves - 1000 solar powered lamps/radio units

1000 solar powered lamps

Unidos por Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/zQwxVnPcv1 — Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) October 23, 2017

Puig wrote an essay for Sports Illustrated after the hurricane talking about what her home means to her and the strength of the people. She also started a fundraising campaign that has raised over $100,000.

Sharapova is donating all profits from her candy company through the end of the year.

Unidos por Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/FZREooEkuw — Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) October 23, 2017

Hurricane Maria hit the island on Sept. 20, causing major damage and knocking out power for the entire island. The death toll from the storm is at 48, reports CNN.