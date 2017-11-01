New U.S. Events to Award Indian Wells Wildcards to American Players in 2018

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Quickly

  • Oracle Corp. is launching a Challenger series in the U.S. in 2018 where two Americans can earn wildcard spots into Indian Wells.
By SI.com Staff
November 01, 2017

Four new tournaments are coming to the U.S. as new additions to the tennis calendar for 2018.

At the start of the 2018 season, Oracle Corp. is launching the Oracle Challenger Series, two ATP Challenger Tour events and two WTA 125K Series events. The tournaments will take place as combined events on Jan. 20-28, 2018, at the Newport Beach Tennis Club and Feb. 24-March 4, 2018, at Indian Wells. 

Tennis
Mailbag: How Tennis Can Improve Match Statistics

The most interesting aspect of the new events is that the tournaments will have a direct connection to the 2018 BNP Paribas Open and give two Americans an opportunity to participate in the combined ATP/WTA tournament at Indian Wells. The top two male and female Americans with the highest accumulated points at the events will be awarded wildcards in their respective singles main draws at Indian Wells, which is held March 5-18, 2018.

"Tennis players in the United States need more chances to compete at home and more chances to earn a living from the sport," Oracle CEO Mark Hurd said in a press release. “These events are designed to provide opportunities for players to make meaningful gains in both prize money and ranking points on their home soil."

The Oracle Challenger Series will use procedures used for similar tournaments and player participation will be determined by ATP and WTA rankings. Each event will pay equal prize money for a total of $150,000 per tournament.

 

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters