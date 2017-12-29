Novak Djokovic says he is not sure if he will play in next month's Australian Open because of an elbow injury.

Djokovic, currently ranked 12th in the ATP rankings, was scheduled to play in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, but the injury caused him to withdraw.

"I am terribly disappointed that I am forced to withdraw from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship," Djokovic said. "Unfortunately, in the past few days I started to feel pain in the elbow and after several tests, my medical team has advised me not to risk anything, to withdraw from the tournament and to immediately continue with the therapies

Djokovic retired from his Wimbledon quarterfinal match against Tomas Berdych because of the right elbow issue. He missed the U.S. Open which breaks his streak of appearing in 51 straight that Grand Slam tournaments and had announced that he would miss the rest of the 2017 campaign because of injury.

"Now I need to accept this situation, and to wait for the results of the therapies, in order to start playing tennis again and getting back to full rhythm. This might affect the start of the season and the tournament plan, but the decision will be made in the following days."