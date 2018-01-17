How to Watch Novak Djokovic vs. Gael Monfils: Live Stream, TV Channel

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

See how to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Gael Monfils. 

By Stanley Kay
January 17, 2018

Novak Djokovic and Gael Monfils will meet Thursday (Melbourne time) in a highly-anticipated second–round match at the Australian Open. 

Djokovic is playing his first tournament since an extended absence stemming from an elbow injury. Djokovic refined his service motion during his time away from the court, but he didn't appear to miss a beat in a straight–sets win over Donald Young in the first round.

Monfils, who beat Jaume Munar in the opening round, has never beaten Djokovic in his career. 

The winner will face either Tim Smyczek or Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the third round. 

See how to watch the match below. 

How to watch

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Time: Immediately following Sharapova-Sevastova and Muguruza-Hsieh on Rod Laver Arena. The session begins at 7 p.m. ET, so don't expect Djokovic and Monfils to start before 10 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters