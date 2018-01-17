Novak Djokovic and Gael Monfils will meet Thursday (Melbourne time) in a highly-anticipated second–round match at the Australian Open.

Djokovic is playing his first tournament since an extended absence stemming from an elbow injury. Djokovic refined his service motion during his time away from the court, but he didn't appear to miss a beat in a straight–sets win over Donald Young in the first round.

Monfils, who beat Jaume Munar in the opening round, has never beaten Djokovic in his career.

The winner will face either Tim Smyczek or Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the third round.

See how to watch the match below.

How to watch

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Time: Immediately following Sharapova-Sevastova and Muguruza-Hsieh on Rod Laver Arena. The session begins at 7 p.m. ET, so don't expect Djokovic and Monfils to start before 10 p.m. ET.