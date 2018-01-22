Hyeon Chung Upsets Novak Djokovic to Advance to Australian Open Quarterfinals

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic was stunned in straight sets by World No. 58 Hyeon Chung.

By Associated Press
January 22, 2018

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Six-time champion Novak Djokovic was stunned in straight sets by Hyeon Chung only hours after Tennys Sandgren upset No. 5 Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open.

The back-to-back upsets Monday have set up a very unexpected quarterfinal: Chung, the first Korean to reach the last eight at a Grand Slam, vs. 97th-ranked Sandgren, who had never won a match at a major or beaten a top 10 player until last week.

No. 58-ranked Chung relentlessly attacked Djokovic - who is playing his first tournament since Wimbledon last July because of an injured right elbow - in the 7-6 (4), 7-5, 7-6 (3) fourth-round win.

He ripped 47 winners, including a forehand on the slide and at full stretch that put him within two points of victory, in the almost 3 1/2-hour match.

Chung credited the usually athletic Djokovic, who needed a medical timeout in the second set for a massage on his sore elbow, for the inspiration for that unlikely shot.

''When I'm young, I'm just trying to copy Novak because he's my idol,'' Chung said. ''I can't believe this tonight. Dreams come true tonight.''

