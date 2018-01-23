Great Britain's Kyle Edmund earned a trip to the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career by knocking off No.-3 seed Grigor Dimitrov in the Australian Open quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Edmund, who entered the tournament ranked No. 49 in the world, defeated Dimitrov 6–4, 3–6, 6–3, 6–4 in four sets to pull off the stunner.

"I had a bit of a dip in that second set, I think it was quite poor tennis at that point, but in the third set I managed to break him right at the end, had a little blip in the fourth set but really held my nerve in that last game," the 23-year-old said in his on-court interview after the win.

Edmund also called the match, which was his first ever at Rod Laver Arena, "very special."

Edmund is only the second British male after Andy Murray to reach the Australian Open semifinals since John Lloyd in 1977. Murray, who is sitting out this year's Australian Open with an injury, tweeted about Edmund's win after the match.

Asked in his on-court interview what it's like being the focal point of coverage by the British media, Edmund said with a laugh, "I'll know what it feels like to be Andy Murray for the last eight years ... You just take it in stride and try to embrace it. It's a good problem to have when you're winning."

After his big quarterfinal win, Edmund is now projected to rank in the top 30 for the first time in his career. He will next face the winner of No.-1 seed Rafael Nadal and No.-6 seed Marin Cilic, who square off in the quarterfinals later Tuesday.