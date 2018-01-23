Rafael Nadal retired with injury on Tuesday, sending Marin Cilic to the Australian Open men's semifinals.
Rafael Nadal was forced to retire in the fifth set from his quarterfinals match against Marin Cilic on Tuesday due to a right leg injury.
After three hours and 47 minutes, No. 6-seed Cilic won the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2, 2-0 (ret.) over Nadal, who called it quits after struggling with discomfort in his leg in the fourth set. Nadal took a medical timeout trailing 1-4 the fourth set and a trainer treated his right leg and upper thigh. The Spaniard returned to the match but was visibly hampered by the injury.
