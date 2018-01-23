Rafael Nadal was forced to retire in the fifth set from his quarterfinals match against Marin Cilic on Tuesday due to a right leg injury.

After three hours and 47 minutes, No. 6-seed Cilic won the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2, 2-0 (ret.) over Nadal, who called it quits after struggling with discomfort in his leg in the fourth set. Nadal took a medical timeout trailing 1-4 the fourth set and a trainer treated his right leg and upper thigh. The Spaniard returned to the match but was visibly hampered by the injury.

Cilic moves into Thursday's semifinals to face Great Britain's Kyle Edmund, who defeated No. 3-seed Grigor Dimitrov in four sets on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Croatian also reached the semifinals in Melbourne in 2010 and is coming off a year where he made the quarterfinal at the French Open and the final at Wimbledon.

