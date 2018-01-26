How to Watch Simona Halep vs. Caroline Wozniacki: Australian Open Final Live Stream, TV, Time

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Caroline Wozniacki will face Simona Halep in the 2018 Australian Open final. Here's how to watch. 

By Stanley Kay
January 26, 2018

Either Caroline Wozniacki or Simona Halep will win their first Grand Slam title on Saturday. 

The top two players in the world will meet in the 2018 Australian Open final, a fitting conclusion to a highly entertaining women's singles draw. Halep's run to the final in particular has been impressive: After surviving a marathon match with unseeded Lauren Davis in the third round, the Romanian knocked out Naomi Osaka, Karolina Pliskova and Angelique Kerber, who was playing better than perhaps anyone else in the field, to reach the final. 

Wozniacki has also been impressive. She has dropped just one set the entire tournament. She beat Elise Mertens in the semifinals. Wozniacki last played in a Grand Slam final in 2014, while Halep reached the French Open final last year. 

See how to watch Saturday's final below. 

How to watch

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters