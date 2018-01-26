Either Caroline Wozniacki or Simona Halep will win their first Grand Slam title on Saturday.

The top two players in the world will meet in the 2018 Australian Open final, a fitting conclusion to a highly entertaining women's singles draw. Halep's run to the final in particular has been impressive: After surviving a marathon match with unseeded Lauren Davis in the third round, the Romanian knocked out Naomi Osaka, Karolina Pliskova and Angelique Kerber, who was playing better than perhaps anyone else in the field, to reach the final.

Wozniacki has also been impressive. She has dropped just one set the entire tournament. She beat Elise Mertens in the semifinals. Wozniacki last played in a Grand Slam final in 2014, while Halep reached the French Open final last year.

See how to watch Saturday's final below.

How to watch

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN