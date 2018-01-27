'Dream Come True' For Caroline Wozniacki As She Wins First Major Title at 2018 Australian Open

SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Caroline Wozniacki defeated Simona Halep to win her first Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open: "To be here now it's a dream come true.''

By SI.com Staff
January 27, 2018

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) It took Caroline Wozniacki 43 majors and two failed attempts in finals before finally claiming her first Grand Slam singles title.

One of the first things she did as a champion was apologize to top-seeded Simona Halep following her 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 win in the Australian Open final on Saturday night.

Wozniacki, more than seven years after appearing in her first Grand Slam final at the 2009 U.S. Open, can remove the ''but never won a major'' footnote that has long been associated with her career.

''I'm sorry I'm just taking a second to hug Daphne,'' she said of the trophy for the women's singles champion. ''I dreamt of this moment so many years, to be here now it's a dream come true.''

She'll also regain the top ranking for the first time in six years, a record between stints at No. 1 in the Open era, in another benefit of beating the top-seeded Halep.

Neil Diamond's ''Sweet Caroline'' played over the stadium speakers as the 27-year-old Danish player carried the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup around Rod Laver Arena.

Wozniacki lost two U.S. Open finals—in 2009 and 2014—and Halep lost two French Open finals before their meeting at Melbourne Park.

It was the first time in the Open era that players ranked No. 1 and 2 were meeting in a major final without either having won a Grand Slam title.

So the pressure was on.

It was the first time in the Open era that both Australian Open finalists had saved match points before reaching the final, so in some ways the pressure was off. In Halep's case, she was the first time a player to have saved match points in multiple matches to reach the final.

''I know that today is a tough day,'' Wozniacki said to Halep. ''I'm sorry I had to win today but I'm sure we'll have many matches in the future. Incredible match, incredible fight. And again, I'm sorry.''

Halep, who was playing with an injured left ankle and had rallied from a break down in the third set to lead 4-3 when Wozniacki took a medical time out to have her left knee taped, just ran out of steam.

''It's not easy to talk now, she played amazing,'' Halep said. ''It's been a great tournament for me. I started not very well with the ankle injury. I just wanted to give my best every match, which I did. Of course I'm sad I couldn't win today but Caroline was better than me.

''Sad that I couldn't make it the third time, maybe the fourth time will be with luck.''

Wozniacki is the third first-time major winner in the last four Grand Slam tournaments.

Australian Open 2018 Women's Final: Caroline Wozniacki Defeats Simona Halep
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images
GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images
WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images
SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images
WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images
Jack Thomas/Getty Images
SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Michael Dodge/Getty Images
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images
Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
1 of 19

Advertisement

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters