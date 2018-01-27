Caroline Wozniacki captured her first career Grand Slam title on Saturday, defeating No. 1 Simona Halep to win the 2018 Australian Open.

Wozniacki, in her 43rd Grand Slam appearance, battled Halep for three sets in a thrilling match two hours and 50 minutes, before winning win 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4.

Both women saved match points en route to the championship match, the first time in the Open Era that both finalists did so at a Grand Slam.

With the win, Wozniacki will reclaim the WTA World No. 1 ranking exactly six years since she last held it, a WTA Rankings record for time in between stints at No.1.

Here's how the tennis world reacted to Wozniacki's title.

I got too nervous to watch but woke up to @CaroWozniacki new number one and aussie open champ. So awesome. So happy. Are those tears? Yup they are. 😭 from a year ago to today I'm so proud my friend so proud. Literally can't even sleep now — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 27, 2018

Congratulations @CaroWozniacki - welcome to the Club. — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 27, 2018

Ecstatic for @CaroWozniacki! Well deserved! But gutted for @Simona_Halep. Knew this outcome would bring up extreme contrasting emotions w/ 1st major on line for both well liked ladies. @WTA #lifechanging — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) January 27, 2018

Big congrats to @CaroWozniacki for finally capturing her first grand slam title.🏆👏👏👏 #AusOpen — Jonas Bjorkman (@BjorkmanTennis) January 27, 2018

What a final of the @AustralianOpen thank you @Simona_Halep and @CaroWozniacki for this amazing fight. Congratulations to both of you #womentennisrocks — Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) January 27, 2018

World #1 ✅

Grand Slam Champ ✅ @CaroWozniacki YOU earned it!!! 🏆 #AusOpen — Bethanie MattekSands (@BMATTEK) January 27, 2018

What an #ausopen final 👏🏽 two absolutely incredible athletes and fighters. Im so emosh right now for both of them 😢 — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) January 27, 2018

What a great final 👌 wow!!! Congrats @CaroWozniacki 🏆 well worth the wait to get your 1st grand slam title, so well deserved. And hats off to @Simona_Halep what a fantastic tournament 🎾 #ausopen #champs #girlpower — caseydellacqua (@caseydellacqua) January 27, 2018

I’m so incredibly proud to be a part of women’s tennis in this day and age. What a tournament for both @CaroWozniacki and @Simona_Halep 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @WTA @AustralianOpen — Johanna Konta (@JoKonta91) January 27, 2018

Congratulations to both @CaroWozniacki and @Simona_Halep for gutsy performances tonight and welcome to the Major Winner Club,Caro:), and #1 again!!! https://t.co/LiGWkHNgzA — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 27, 2018

How good was that match?! Women’s tennis keeping everyone on the edge of their seat! Congratulations to both @CaroWozniacki and @Simona_Halep - Thank you for representing us in such a remarkable way on and off the court! What a tournament.💞🎾@AustralianOpen @WTA — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) January 27, 2018