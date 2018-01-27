Tennis World Congratulates Caroline Wozniacki on Australian Open 2018 Title

Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here's how the tennis world is reacting to Caroline Wozniacki's Australian Open victory. 

By Jamie Lisanti
January 27, 2018

Caroline Wozniacki captured her first career Grand Slam title on Saturday, defeating No. 1 Simona Halep to win the 2018 Australian Open.  

Wozniacki, in her 43rd Grand Slam appearance, battled Halep for three sets in a thrilling match two hours and 50 minutes, before winning win 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4.

Both women saved match points en route to the championship match, the first time in the Open Era that both finalists did so at a Grand Slam. 

With the win, Wozniacki will reclaim the WTA World No. 1 ranking exactly six years since she last held it, a WTA Rankings record for time in between stints at No.1. 

Here's how the tennis world reacted to Wozniacki's title.

