Here's how the tennis world is reacting to Caroline Wozniacki's Australian Open victory.
Caroline Wozniacki captured her first career Grand Slam title on Saturday, defeating No. 1 Simona Halep to win the 2018 Australian Open.
Wozniacki, in her 43rd Grand Slam appearance, battled Halep for three sets in a thrilling match two hours and 50 minutes, before winning win 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4.
Both women saved match points en route to the championship match, the first time in the Open Era that both finalists did so at a Grand Slam.
With the win, Wozniacki will reclaim the WTA World No. 1 ranking exactly six years since she last held it, a WTA Rankings record for time in between stints at No.1.
I got too nervous to watch but woke up to @CaroWozniacki new number one and aussie open champ. So awesome. So happy. Are those tears? Yup they are. 😭 from a year ago to today I'm so proud my friend so proud. Literally can't even sleep now— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 27, 2018
Congratulations @CaroWozniacki - welcome to the Club.— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 27, 2018
Ecstatic for @CaroWozniacki! Well deserved! But gutted for @Simona_Halep. Knew this outcome would bring up extreme contrasting emotions w/ 1st major on line for both well liked ladies. @WTA #lifechanging— Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) January 27, 2018
Big congrats to @CaroWozniacki for finally capturing her first grand slam title.🏆👏👏👏 #AusOpen— Jonas Bjorkman (@BjorkmanTennis) January 27, 2018
What a final of the @AustralianOpen thank you @Simona_Halep and @CaroWozniacki for this amazing fight. Congratulations to both of you #womentennisrocks— Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) January 27, 2018
What a final !!!!! Congrats @CaroWozniacki !!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@AustralianOpen— Donna Vekic (@DonnaVekic) January 27, 2018
World #1 ✅— Bethanie MattekSands (@BMATTEK) January 27, 2018
Grand Slam Champ ✅ @CaroWozniacki YOU earned it!!! 🏆 #AusOpen
What an #ausopen final 👏🏽 two absolutely incredible athletes and fighters. Im so emosh right now for both of them 😢— Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) January 27, 2018
What a great final 👌 wow!!! Congrats @CaroWozniacki 🏆 well worth the wait to get your 1st grand slam title, so well deserved. And hats off to @Simona_Halep what a fantastic tournament 🎾 #ausopen #champs #girlpower— caseydellacqua (@caseydellacqua) January 27, 2018
I’m so incredibly proud to be a part of women’s tennis in this day and age. What a tournament for both @CaroWozniacki and @Simona_Halep 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @WTA @AustralianOpen— Johanna Konta (@JoKonta91) January 27, 2018
Congratulations to both @CaroWozniacki and @Simona_Halep for gutsy performances tonight and welcome to the Major Winner Club,Caro:), and #1 again!!! https://t.co/LiGWkHNgzA— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 27, 2018
How good was that match?! Women’s tennis keeping everyone on the edge of their seat! Congratulations to both @CaroWozniacki and @Simona_Halep - Thank you for representing us in such a remarkable way on and off the court! What a tournament.💞🎾@AustralianOpen @WTA— Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) January 27, 2018
Congratulations @CaroWozniacki - looking forward to repeat your success tomorrow! Better go as I need to make the sleepy faces so I'm ready. Goodbye and well done. GOAT xx— Not Roger Federer (@PseudoFed) January 27, 2018