How to Watch Roger Federer vs. Marin Cilic: Australian Open Final TV, Time, Live Stream

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
By Stanley Kay
January 27, 2018

Roger Federer will meet Marin Cilic in the Australian Open final on Sunday. 

Federer is 8–1 lifetime against Cilic, with his lone defeat coming in the 2014 U.S. Open semifinals. Federer beat Cilic in straight sets at Wimbledon last year. 

Federer, who won the Australian Open in 2017, has breezed through the tournament so far. He hasn't dropped a single set. 

Cilic upset Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals on his way to the final. He beat Kyle Edmund in the semifinals. 

Federer is aiming to win his 20th Grand Slam title, while Cilic is hoping to earn his second. 

See how to watch Sunday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

