No. 2 Roger Federer will take on No. 6 Marin Cilic in the 2018 Australian Open final on Sunday in Melbourne, as the 36-year-old Federer looks to win his sixth trophy down under and 20th career Grand Slam title. The matchup will be a repeat of the 2017 Wimbledon final, which Federer won in straight sets against Cilic, who was struggling with injury. The Swiss leads the head-to-head 8-1 over Cilic, with Croatian's lone win coming in the 2014 U.S. Open semifinals, where he went on to win his first and only Grand Slam crown.

Follow along belong starting at 3:30 a.m. ET (7:30 p.m. local time) for live updates, scores and analysis on the match.