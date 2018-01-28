Live Updates: No. 2 Roger Federer vs. No. 6 Marin Cilic in 2018 Australian Open Final

XIN LI/Getty Images, Chaz Niell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 2 Roger Federer takes on No. 6 Marin Cilic in the 2018 Australian Open final on Sunday in Melbourne.

By Jamie Lisanti
January 27, 2018

No. 2 Roger Federer will take on No. 6 Marin Cilic in the 2018 Australian Open final on Sunday in Melbourne, as the 36-year-old Federer looks to win his sixth trophy down under and 20th career Grand Slam title. The matchup will be a repeat of the 2017 Wimbledon final, which Federer won in straight sets against Cilic, who was struggling with injury. The Swiss leads the head-to-head 8-1 over Cilic, with Croatian's lone win coming in the 2014 U.S. Open semifinals, where he went on to win his first and only Grand Slam crown.

Follow along belong starting at 3:30 a.m. ET (7:30 p.m. local time) for live updates, scores and analysis on the match.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters