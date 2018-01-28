Simona Halep Admitted to Hospital for Dehydration After Australian Open Final

Simona Halep was admitted to the hospital overnight for four hours after playing in the 2018 Australian Open final in extreme heat conditions.

By Jamie Lisanti
January 28, 2018

Simona Halep was admitted to the hospital overnight for four hours after playing in the 2018 Australian Open final, according to a report during the ESPN broadcast of the men's final on Sunday.

On Saturday, Halep lost to Caroline Wozniacki in three sets after playing for two hours and 50 minutes in extreme heat conditions—on-court temperatures were recorded near 90 degrees Fahrenheit, with high humidity, during the match. 

Halep was treated for dehydration and exhaustion, and was discharged Sunday morning, 

During the second set of the match, Halep was treated by the medical staff, who checked her blood pressure as the Romanian placed ice towels around her neck and on her face.

Despite the conditions on Saturday, the roof on Rod Laver Arena remained open for the duration of the women's final. On Sunday, the tournament put the heat rule into effect and closed the roof for the mixed doubles and men's finals, stating that the wet bulb globe temperature—a measure of heat stress in direct sunlight that considers temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover, according to the National Weather Service—exceeded the threshold of 32.5 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit). 

With the loss in the finals, Halep also surrendered her No. 1 ranking, but the 26-year-old was in good spirits after the match. 

"I can still smile," Halep said. "It's fine. I cried, but now I'm smiling. It is just a tennis match in the end. I'm really sad I couldn't win it. I was close again, but the gas was over in the end."

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters