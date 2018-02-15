On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with two guests, Jake Elliott and Andrea Leand.

First, tennis player and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott joins the podcast fresh off his Super Bowl LII championship. Before playing football, Elliot, 23, was actually a high school tennis player with aspirations of playing in college and he discusses how he started playing tennis, why he decided to play college football over college tennis, his experience with coaching tennis as a teenager, the player he most admired growing up and more. In relation to his football career, Elliott tells the crazy story of how he got into field goal kicking and football in general and how the mechanics and training of tennis has benefitted him on the football field.

In the second part of the podcast, we switch gears to discuss the recent Fed Cup tie between the United States and the Netherlands in in Asheville, N.C. Andrea Leand gives her dispatch from Asheville, specifically about Serena Williams and her return to the court.

