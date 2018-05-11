Rafael Nadal's Clay Court Win Streak Ends, Roger Federer Set To Return to No. 1

Rafael Nadal's record-breaking run of consecutive sets won on clay was snapped in the loss.

By Chris Chavez
May 11, 2018

Rafael Nadal was upset by Austia's Dominic Thiem 7-5 6-3 at the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Friday, which snapped a 21-match unbeaten streak on clay.

Nadal's last loss on clay came against Thiem in Rome in 2017.

In Nadal's win over Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday, he broke John McEnroe's record of 49 straight sets won on one surface. The streak was snapped when he dropped the opening set to Thiem.

With the loss to Thiem, Roger Federer will take over as the world No. 1. Federer has decided to skip the clay coiurt season.

Thiem, currently ranked at No. 7 in the world, will face Kevin Anderson in the semifinals.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)