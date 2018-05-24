The French Open at Roland Garros is almost here. But before the start of tennis's second grand slam event, the draw must be announced.

The draw will be released after the French Open qualifiers.

Heading into this year's tournament, all eyes will be on defending champion Rafael Nadal as he looks to win his 11th French Open title. For the third straight year, Roger Federer will not be playing at Roland Garros after he announced in March his decision to pull out of the clay court circuit for the season.

Serena Williams returns to Roland Garros for her first Grand Slam event since the 2017 Australian Open. Williams left on maternity leave ranked No.1 but has since dropped to No. 453. The WTA chose not to seed Williams for the French Open, meaning she will likely face highly ranked opponents early in the tournament.

The French Open draw will be held in the Orangery Building at Roland Garros on Thursday.

See when and where to watch the 2018 French Open draw below:

French Open draw 2018:

Date: Thursday, May 24

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Live streams: You can stream the draw on TennisChannel.com, the Roland Garros Facebook page and the Roland Garros YouTube channel.