PARIS (AP)- Play is done for the day at the French Open because of rain.

The tournament said the six first-round matches halted in progress - including 10-time champion Rafael Nadal against Simone Bolelli on Court Philippe Chatrier - would be suspended until Tuesday.

Nadal took the opening two sets 6-4, 6-3, and Bolelli leads 3-0 in the third.

In another ongoing match, ninth-seeded John Isner leads wild-card entry Noah Rubin 6-3, 7-6 (7) entering the third set of their all-U.S. encounter.