Serena Williams Wears Catsuit to Honor Mothers Who Had Tough Pregnancies

Williams said she wanted to honor mothers who had tough pregnancies.

By Nihal Kolur
May 29, 2018

Serena Williams flaunted her post-pregnancy physique during her first-round matchup at the French Open on Tuesday, wearing a black Nike catsuit on the clay court. 

Williams said the catsuit represented "all the moms out there who had a tough pregnancy and had to come back and try to be fierce."

Williams returned to the court in Paris and defeated Kristyna Pliskova in straight sets 7-6, 6-4.

The outfit was inspired by Marvel movie Black Panther, according to The Telegraph. "I call it like my Wakanda-inspired cat suit,” Williams said.

Williams suffered her own share of pregancy problems. 

“I had a lot of problems with my blood clots,” she said. “God, I don't know how many I have had in the past 12 months. So there is definitely a little functionality to it. I have been wearing pants in general a lot when I play so I can keep the blood circulation going. It's a fun suit, but it's also functional so I can be able to play without any problems.”

In her return to the Grand Slam chase, Williams looked as fierce as ever.

Tennis

