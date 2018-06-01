Damir Dzumhur Accidentally Collides With Ball Kid During French Open Match

Dzumhur and the boy were both going for the ball, looking up toward the sky, when they crashed into each other. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 01, 2018

There was a scary moment for No. 26 seed Damir Dzumhur at the French Open on Friday when he collided with a ball boy.

Dzumhur faced Alexander Zverev in the third round.

But Dzumhur and the boy were both going for the ball, looking up toward the sky, when they crashed into each other. The boy fell to the ground.

Dzumhur then awkwardly stood over the kid for a little before helping him get him and giving him a hug of sorts.

Dzumhur hug-helped him off the court, clearly feeling bad about the injury. The ball boy then appeared to give him a thumbs-up.

Dzumhur ended up losing the match in five games.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)