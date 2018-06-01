There was a scary moment for No. 26 seed Damir Dzumhur at the French Open on Friday when he collided with a ball boy.

Dzumhur faced Alexander Zverev in the third round.

But Dzumhur and the boy were both going for the ball, looking up toward the sky, when they crashed into each other. The boy fell to the ground.

Dzumhur then awkwardly stood over the kid for a little before helping him get him and giving him a hug of sorts.

Talk about a collision course.

Dzumhur hug-helped him off the court, clearly feeling bad about the injury. The ball boy then appeared to give him a thumbs-up.

Dzumhur ended up losing the match in five games.