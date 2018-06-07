Find out how many French Open championships Rafael Nadal has won.
Rafael Nadal is considered the king of the clay court surface and his dominance shown by the number of French Open titles the Spaniard has.
He won his first French Open in 2005 at age 19.
Of his 16 career Grand Slam titles, 10 of them have been won at Roland Garros, by far the most all-time of any male singles tennis player in the Open Era.
He has won four titles in a row on two different occasions and is the defending champion coming into the 2018 tournament.
Below is a rundown of Nadal's titles:
2005
2006
2007
2008
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2017