Rafael Nadal is considered the king of the clay court surface and his dominance shown by the number of French Open titles the Spaniard has.

He won his first French Open in 2005 at age 19.

Of his 16 career Grand Slam titles, 10 of them have been won at Roland Garros, by far the most all-time of any male singles tennis player in the Open Era.

He has won four titles in a row on two different occasions and is the defending champion coming into the 2018 tournament.

Below is a rundown of Nadal's titles:

2005

2006

2007

2008

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2017