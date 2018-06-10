Rafael Nadal defended his French Open title defeating Dominic Thiem in dominating fashion 6–4, 6–3, 6–2.

It is Nadal's 11th singles title at Roland Garros, five more than any other man in the Open Era.

In winning another French Open title, Nadal dropped one set the entire tournament.

Thiem, a 24-year-old Austrian who was playing in his first Grand Slam final, had 18 unforced errors in first set and 42 for the match.

Nadal. the world's No. 1 player, has 17 career Grand Slam titles, now three behind Roger Federer for most all–time.

Either Federer or Nadal has captured each of the last six Grand Slam championships.