On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Nick Bollettieri.

Wertheim and Bollettieri talk ahead of the premiere of the Showtime documentary, Love Means Zero, which focuses on Bollettieri's life and features interviews with his former students, including Jim Courier, Kathleen Horvath, Carling Bassett and Boris Becker. Bollettieri discusses how he feels about the way the film portrays him and his life, how he became a living legend, the moments he regrets during his career, what he wishes he did differently, how he will be remembered and much more. Directed and produced by Jason Kohn, the documentary will air on Saturday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Also on the podcast, Wertheim and Bollettieri talk about the current game, including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and more.

