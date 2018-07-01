Wimbledon starts on July 2, as the world's top tennis players will compete for a major title at the grass courts of the All England Club.

The men's draw will feature Rafael Nadal, ranked No. 1 in the world, and Roger Federer. Nadal comes to Wimbledon fresh off of his French Open win, where he earned his 11th title at Roland Garros.

Federer returns to Wimbledon after taking an 11-week break, missing the French Open and the clay court season. Federer, who thrives on grass courts, won his eighth Wimbledon championship last year.

Seven-time champion Serena Williams is also returning to Wimbledon after missing last year's tournament while pregnant. Despite being ranked No. 183 in the world, the All England Club seeded Williams at No. 25 based on her past success.

At the French Open, Williams dropped out before her fourth round match against Maria Sharapova due to a right pectoral muscle injury. But as long as she stays injury-free, Williams is expected to be a top contender at Wimbledon.

All Wimbledon matches can be streamed on ESPN+ or the ESPN app. They will be available to watch on TV on ESPN or ESPN2. The Tennis Channel will air encore matches starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Here's the TV Schedule for each day:

July 2: First round, 7 a.m. ET, ESPN

July 3: First round, 7 a.m. ET, ESPN

July 4: Second round, 7 a.m. ET, ESPN

July 5: Second round, 7 a.m. ET, ESPN

July 6: Third round, 7 a.m. ET, ESPN

July 7: Third round, 8 a.m. ET, ESPN

July 9: Round of 16 Centre Court, 7 a.m. ET ESPN; Round of 16 Court 1 and other courts, 7 a.m., ESPN2

July 10: Women's Quarterfinals Centre Court, 8 a.m. ET ESPN; Women's Quarterfinals Court 1, 8 a.m. ET, ESPN2

July 11: Men's Quarterfinals Centre Court, 8 a.m. ET ESPN; Men's Quarterfinals Court 1, 8 a.m. ET, ESPN2

July 12: Women's Semifinals, 8 a.m. ET, ESPN

July 13: Men's Seminfinals, 8 a.m. ET, ESPN

July 14: Women's Final, Men's Doubles Final, Women's Doubles Final, 9 a.m. ET, ESPN

July 15: Men's Final, Mixed Doubles Final, 9 a.m. ET, ESPN