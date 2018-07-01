Who Won Wimbledon Last Year?

Get caught up on last year's results before the 2018 Wimbledon Championships get started.

By Julia Poe
July 01, 2018

Last year's Wimbledon Championships saw a mix of old and new, as tournament staple Roger Federer notched a new record and the women's tournament celebrated a new champion.

On the men's side, defending singles champion Andy Murray fell to Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals, leaving the title open for Federer to take home his eighth Wimbledon trophy.

The victory set a new tournament record as Federer passed Pete Sampras and William Renshaw for the most title victories in Wimbledon history.

Two-time defending women's singles champion Serena Williams didn't compete for her third-straight title after closing her season in April with the announcement that she was pregnant. In her stead, Spanish star Garbiñe Muguruza defeated Venus Williams to take home her first ever Wimbledon victory.

In men's doubles, Poland's Lukasz Kubot and Brazil's Marcelo Melo defeated Austria's Oliver Marach and Croatia's Mate Pavić in a pitched battle, going to five sets. The women's competition was more one-sided, with Russian team Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina sweeping China's Taipe Chan Hao-ching and Romania's Monica Niculescu.

Britain's Jamie Murray and Switzerland's Martina Hingis took home the mixed doubles in another sweep, defeating Finland's Henri Kontinen and Britain's Heather Watson.

The 2018 Wimbledon Championships began on June 25 and will conclude on July 15.

