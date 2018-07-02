Roger Federer Leaves Nike for Uniqlo

Nike, not Federer, owns the famous "RF" logo, so it will not appear on his new Uniqlo threads. 

By Scooby Axson
July 02, 2018

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has worn the Nike swoosh for the best part of a decade but before his first–round match at the All–England Club, Federer sported some new threads.

Federer came out in unbranded warm-ups, and during the match against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia, the 20–time Grand Slam winner wore a White Uniqlo shirt, shorts and headband and with white Nike shoes.

Uniqlo then tweeted that they signed Federer as a Global Brand Ambassador.

His sponsorship with Nike expired in March and there was speculation about his what apparel he would wear for the the duration of this career.

During practice sessions before the opening match, Federer did wear Nike shorts.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, the deal with the Tokyo–based Uniqlo will be for 10 years and could approach more than $300 million in compensation.

