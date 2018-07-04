American Serena Williams cruised to a straight set victory over Viktoriya Tomova on Wednesday to advance to the third round at Wimbledon.

The No. 25 ranked Williams easily won the first set 6-1 and finished it off by winning the second 6-4.

Williams used a powerful serve to win 84% of her first serves and 71% of her second serves to put the match away. She broke Tomova three times on her way to the victory.

The 36-year-old is one of the most accomplished female tennis players of all-time, winning 23 Grand Slam titles including seven at Wimbledon.

Williams last won in London in 2016 and will look to get back on top this year. She will face the winner of Tatjana Maria vs. Kristina Mladenovic in the third round.