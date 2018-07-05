Defending Wimbledon ladies champion Garbine Muguruza lost to Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round of this year's tournament on Thursday.
Defending Wimbledon ladies champion Garbine Muguruza lost to Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round of this year's tournament on Thursday.
Van Uytvanck beat No. 3 seed Muguruza in straight sets, 7-5 2-6 1-6. It's the 24-year-old's first time she's made it to the third round of the tournament.
Through to the third round at #Wimbledon for the first time - and defeating the defending champion to seal it...— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2018
A brilliant performance, Alison Van Uytvanck 👏 pic.twitter.com/SrBuWbKr9e
Six of the top eight seeds on the women's side are now out. The only ones left are No. 1 Simona Halep and No. 2 Karolina Pliskova.
Van Uytvanck will play Anett Kontaveit in the third round.