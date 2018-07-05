Defending Wimbledon Champion Garbine Muguruza Goes Out in Second Round

Defending Wimbledon ladies champion Garbine Muguruza lost to Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round of this year's tournament on Thursday.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 05, 2018

Van Uytvanck beat No. 3 seed Muguruza in straight sets, 7-5 2-6 1-6. It's the 24-year-old's first time she's made it to the third round of the tournament. 

Six of the top eight seeds on the women's side are now out. The only ones left are No. 1 Simona Halep and No. 2 Karolina Pliskova.

Van Uytvanck will play Anett Kontaveit in the third round. 

