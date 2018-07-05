Defending Wimbledon ladies champion Garbine Muguruza lost to Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round of this year's tournament on Thursday.

Van Uytvanck beat No. 3 seed Muguruza in straight sets, 7-5 2-6 1-6. It's the 24-year-old's first time she's made it to the third round of the tournament.

Through to the third round at #Wimbledon for the first time - and defeating the defending champion to seal it...



A brilliant performance, Alison Van Uytvanck 👏 pic.twitter.com/SrBuWbKr9e — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2018

Six of the top eight seeds on the women's side are now out. The only ones left are No. 1 Simona Halep and No. 2 Karolina Pliskova.

Van Uytvanck will play Anett Kontaveit in the third round.