Novak Djokovic earned his 13th career Grand Slam victory Sunday when he defeated Kevin Anderson in straight sets to win the Wimbledon Men's Championship.

Djokovic made light work of Anderson in the first two sets of the 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 match, but had to work a bit harder in the third. Anderson was in position to win the set, but Djokovic forced a tiebreak that he went on to win 7-3 to close the match.

The win is Djokovic's fourth career Wimbledon championship and his first since 2015. The last Grand Slam the Serbian star won before Sunday was the 2016 French Open when he defeated Andy Murray in four sets to complete the career Grand Slam.

Prior to the championship round, Djokovic and Anderson both had to fight through grueling semifinal matches.

Anderson played in the second longest match in Grand Slam history and outlasted John Isner in a six-hour, 36-minute marathon 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4, 26-24. Djokovic survived a thrilling contest against Rafael Nadal that was split between Friday and Saturday because it started so late after the Anderson-Isner match on Friday. Djokovic won 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 10-8 to set up Sunday's matchup.

Djokovic now sits alone at fourth on the all-time Grand Slam list just one behind Pete Sampras for third, still a few back of Nadal's 17 titles that rank second on the list, and seven behind Roger Federer's record 20 Grand Slam victories.