Novak Djokovic Beats Kevin Anderson for Fourth Wimbledon Championship

Novak Djokovic defeated Kevin Anderson in straight sets to win the championship Sunday.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 15, 2018

Novak Djokovic earned his 13th career Grand Slam victory Sunday when he defeated Kevin Anderson in straight sets to win the Wimbledon Men's Championship.

Djokovic made light work of Anderson in the first two sets of the 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 match, but had to work a bit harder in the third. Anderson was in position to win the set, but Djokovic forced a tiebreak that he went on to win 7-3 to close the match.

The win is Djokovic's fourth career Wimbledon championship and his first since 2015. The last Grand Slam the Serbian star won before Sunday was the 2016 French Open when he defeated Andy Murray in four sets to complete the career Grand Slam.

Prior to the championship round, Djokovic and Anderson both had to fight through grueling semifinal matches.

Anderson played in the second longest match in Grand Slam history and outlasted John Isner in a six-hour, 36-minute marathon 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4, 26-24. Djokovic survived a thrilling contest against Rafael Nadal that was split between Friday and Saturday because it started so late after the Anderson-Isner match on Friday. Djokovic won 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 10-8 to set up Sunday's matchup.

Djokovic now sits alone at fourth on the all-time Grand Slam list just one behind Pete Sampras for third, still a few back of Nadal's 17 titles that rank second on the list, and seven behind Roger Federer's record 20 Grand Slam victories.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)