On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Wertheim talks with 19-year-old Tsitsipas from Washington D.C. at the Citi Open, following his fourth round finish at Wimbledon. The Greek teen discusses his stellar season, strong results at Grand Slams and how he went from playing Challengers last year to making his debut in the ATP top 50. Now ranked No. 32, Tsitsipas talks about how he got into tennis, what it is like having his father as his coach, which players he looked up to growing up, his thoughts on the possibility of a teenager winning a Grand Slam in today's landscape and much more.

Tsitsipas also talks about his time away from the game and how taking a vacation on his own helped him in many ways.

