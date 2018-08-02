Podcast: Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Rankings Rise, Tennis Idols and More

Andy Astfalck/Getty Images

On this week's episode, host Jon Wertheim talks with 19-year-old Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas. 

By Jon Wertheim
August 02, 2018

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

• Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline. Click here to subscribe.

Wertheim talks with 19-year-old Tsitsipas from Washington D.C. at the Citi Open, following his fourth round finish at Wimbledon. The Greek teen discusses his stellar season, strong results at Grand Slams and how he went from playing Challengers last year to making his debut in the ATP top 50. Now ranked No. 32, Tsitsipas talks about how he got into tennis, what it is like having his father as his coach, which players he looked up to growing up, his thoughts on the possibility of a teenager winning a Grand Slam in today's landscape and much more. 

Tsitsipas also talks about his time away from the game and how taking a vacation on his own helped him in many ways.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.​​​​

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)