Serena Williams took to Twitter to explain her 'funk' following her withdrawal from the Rogers Cup and last week's quick defeat in her opening match of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. In the 52-minute match, Williams lost to Johanna Konta in the most lopsided loss of her career, 6-1, 6-0.

"Last week was not easy for me," Williams wrote. "Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I was just in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion went on to explain the difficulty she's found in striking a balance between being a mom and being a professional athlete. She's still figuring out it all work, she said. Williams, 36, says she's not alone in experiencing these feelings.

"It's totally normal to feel like I'm not doing eneough for my baby," she wrote.

Read the full post here:

Williams's message was for all the moms out there who might also be struggling.