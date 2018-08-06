Serena Williams Details Funk: 'I Felt Like I Was Not a Good Mom'

The new mom is struggling to find a balance between her family and her career. 

By Emily Caron
August 06, 2018

Serena Williams took to Twitter to explain her 'funk' following her withdrawal from the Rogers Cup and last week's quick defeat in her opening match of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. In the 52-minute match, Williams lost to Johanna Konta in the most lopsided loss of her career, 6-1, 6-0.

"Last week was not easy for me," Williams wrote. "Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I was just in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom." 

The 23-time Grand Slam champion went on to explain the difficulty she's found in striking a balance between being a mom and being a professional athlete. She's still figuring out it all work, she said. Williams, 36, says she's not alone in experiencing these feelings. 

"It's totally normal to feel like I'm not doing eneough for my baby," she wrote. 

Read the full post here: 

Williams's message was for all the moms out there who might also be struggling.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)