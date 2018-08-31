Venus and Serena Williams, one of the great sibling rivalries in history, will face off in the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open.

Friday's match marks the 30th time the sisters will play each other in their professional careers.

Serena, the No. 17 seed, defeated Carina Witthöft 6-2, 6-2 in the second round on Wednesday night to advance. Earlier in the day, Venus, the No. 16 seed, beat Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-5.

Friday night's match will be the 16th time the Williams sisters have met at a Grand Slam, as well as one of the earliest rounds they've ever played in. In 1998, a 17-year-old Venus defeated 16-year-old Serena in the second round of the Australian Open.

However, Serena, now 36, has a 10-5 record against Venus, 38, in those majors.

The sisters last squared off in January 2017 when Serena beat Venus in the Australian Open final, earning her 23rd Grand Slam victory.

"Unfortunately and fortunately we have to play each other," Serena told The New York Times about Friday's match. "We make each other better. We bring out the best when we play each other. It's what we do. So, I think we're used to it by now."

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 31

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN