U.S. Open 2018: How to Watch Serena Williams vs. Karolina Pliskova

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Find out how to watch the Serena Williams and Karolina Pliskova square off in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open on Friday, Aug. 31.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 04, 2018

Serena Williams will continue her run at the 2018 U.S. Open in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night against Karolina Pliskova.

Williams, the No. 17 seed, defeated Kaia Kanepi 6–0, 4–6, 6–3 on Sunday to advance. Before facing Kanepi, Williams faced her sister, Venus, for the 30th time in their professional careers. 

The 36-year-old Williams is looking for her 24th Slam singles title and seventh U.S. Open victory. It would be her first major since she won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant with her daughter Olympia.

Pliskova, the No. 8 seed, defeated Ashleigh Barty to move on. Pliskova is looking for her first-ever Grand Slam title. 

The Tuesday event will be a rematch of the 2016 U.S. Open semifinals, where Pliskova beat Williams in straight sets. Since Williams skipped the 2017 U.S. Open, Pliskova is the last woman to beat Williams in New York.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 4

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

