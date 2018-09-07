Serena Williams will face Naomi Osaka in the women's singles U.S. Open finals on Saturday. The match is set to start at 4 p.m. ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams, 36, was the 17th-seed coming into the tournament. A win this weekend would give Williams her 24th Grand Slam singles title and tie her with Margaret Court for the all-time record of the most Grand Slam singles titles ever.

The six-time U.S. Open champion won her first title at Arthur Ashe at only 17 years old.

In Saturday's final Williams will face a 20-year-old Naomi Osaka, the tournament's 20th-seed. Osaka is the first Japanese woman to reach a Slam final in the Open Era after defeating Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 in the second semifinal on Thursday night.

How to watch:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the match live online with Watch ESPN or through the U.S. Open website.