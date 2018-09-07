Serena Williams vs. Naomi Osaka: Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Time

How to watch Serena Williams vs. Naomi Osaka in the U.S. Open finals.

By Emily Caron
September 07, 2018

Serena Williams will face Naomi Osaka in the women's singles U.S. Open finals on Saturday. The match is set to start at 4 p.m. ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams, 36, was the 17th-seed coming into the tournament. A win this weekend would give Williams her 24th Grand Slam singles title and tie her with Margaret Court for the all-time record of the most Grand Slam singles titles ever. 

The six-time U.S. Open champion won her first title at Arthur Ashe at only 17 years old.

In Saturday's final Williams will face a 20-year-old Naomi Osaka, the tournament's 20th-seed. Osaka is the first Japanese woman to reach a Slam final in the Open Era after defeating Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 in the second semifinal on Thursday night.

How to watch: 

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the match live online with Watch ESPN or through the U.S. Open website.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)