How to watch Serena Williams vs. Naomi Osaka in the U.S. Open finals.
Serena Williams will face Naomi Osaka in the women's singles U.S. Open finals on Saturday. The match is set to start at 4 p.m. ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Williams, 36, was the 17th-seed coming into the tournament. A win this weekend would give Williams her 24th Grand Slam singles title and tie her with Margaret Court for the all-time record of the most Grand Slam singles titles ever.
The six-time U.S. Open champion won her first title at Arthur Ashe at only 17 years old.
In Saturday's final Williams will face a 20-year-old Naomi Osaka, the tournament's 20th-seed. Osaka is the first Japanese woman to reach a Slam final in the Open Era after defeating Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 in the second semifinal on Thursday night.
How to watch:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 8
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: Watch the match live online with Watch ESPN or through the U.S. Open website.