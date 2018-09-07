Watch: Serena Williams's Husband Shares Home Video of Her Journey Since Giving Birth

One year ago this week, Serena Williams's life was in serious jeopardy. 

By Emily Caron
September 07, 2018

Serena Williams will play in the U.S. Open women's final on Saturday and it comes just one year after giving birth to her daughter, Olympia. 

One year ago this week, the 36-year-old tennis star's life was in serious jeopardy after complications arose following her delivery. In honor of her comeback, husband Alexis Ohanian Sr. paid tribute to Williams in a video he shared on Twitter.

"She fought for her life, for our child, for recognition, for equal pay, for women’s rights," Ohanian wrote. "She never gives up."

Watch the touching tribute below:

A win this weekend would give Williams her record 24th Grand Slam singles title and tie her with Margaret Court for the all-time record of the most Grand Slam singles titles ever.

Williams will face Naomi Osaka Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the title.

 

