Naomi Osaka Defeats Serena Williams in Straight Sets to Win Dramatic U.S. Open Final

Osaka won her first Grand Slam title with Saturday's victory. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 08, 2018

Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final on Saturday, winning 6-2, 6-4. The win marked Osaka's first Grand Slam title.

Osaka commanded the first set, cruising through the opening frame in 34 minutes. She led 4-3 in the second set before an argument between Williams and the chair umpire resulted in a game penalty against Williams. Osaka was given a 5-3 advantage before winning the tournament two games later.

Prior to the U.S. Open, Osaka had not advanced past the fourth round of a major tournament. She entered the U.S. Open as the tournament's No. 20 seed.

 

