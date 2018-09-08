Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final on Saturday, winning 6-2, 6-4. The win marked Osaka's first Grand Slam title.

Osaka commanded the first set, cruising through the opening frame in 34 minutes. She led 4-3 in the second set before an argument between Williams and the chair umpire resulted in a game penalty against Williams. Osaka was given a 5-3 advantage before winning the tournament two games later.

Prior to the U.S. Open, Osaka had not advanced past the fourth round of a major tournament. She entered the U.S. Open as the tournament's No. 20 seed.