An Australian newspaper doubled down on its decision to run a cartoon of Serena Williams that has been called racist and sexist.

The cartoon shows Williams jumping on a broken racket with a baby pacifier. It was originally published on the Monday after Saturday's U.S. Open final, when Williams was docked a point and then a full game for code violations. The chair umpire gave Williams a game penalty—the punishment for a third code violation— for verbal abuse after she called him a "thief" and a "liar." The argument stemmed from an earlier incident in which the chair umpire ruled Williams had received coaching during the match, resulting in an official warning.

The Herald Sun put Mark Knight's drawing on its front page on Tuesday, along with other caricatures and the headline "Welcome to the PC World." The subhead read, "If the self-appointed censors of Mark Knight get their way on his Serena Williams cartoon, our new politically correct life will be very dull indeed."

The original cartoon also depicts U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka, who is Japanese and Haitian, as a white woman with blonde hair.

“It had nothing to do with gender or race.”



Herald Sun backs Mark Knight’s cartoon on Serena Williams: https://t.co/i1NBGO8xJw pic.twitter.com/BTFONVWHh8 — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) September 10, 2018

The cartoon was criticized for using racist and sexist tropes. It received intense backlash on social media, including from author J.K. Rowling.

Well done on reducing one of the greatest sportswomen alive to racist and sexist tropes and turning a second great sportswoman into a faceless prop. https://t.co/YOxVMuTXEC — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 10, 2018

This is a completely gross depiction of @serenawilliams. This classic Jim Crow era sexist/racist image does nothing but display the complete disrespect of the superstar and perpetuate the sterotype of an “angry black woman” I am appalled. #SerenaWilliams https://t.co/JkknBgHdjY — Jevin D. Hodge (@JevinforAZ) September 10, 2018

About as subtle as Fran Drescher’s voice 🤦🏿‍♀️ https://t.co/VM23b4XnlI — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 10, 2018

"I drew this cartoon Sunday night after seeing the US Open final, and seeing the world’s best tennis player have a tantrum and thought that was interesting," Knight said in response to the backlash, according to the Herald Sun.

"The cartoon about Serena is about her poor behavior on the day, not about race. The world has just gone crazy."

Knight's Twitter account appears to no longer be active.