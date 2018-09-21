Laver Cup 2018: Schedule, Teams, How to Watch

By Emily Caron
September 21, 2018

The Laver Cup returns for its second year as Team World looks to take the title from Team Europe. The three-day tournament kicks off on Sept. 21 and wraps up on Sept. 23 in Chicago.

The six European tennis stars will be led by team captain Bjorn Borg of Sweden, while Team World will be led by American John McEnroe.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will play as doubles partners for the first time ever as they close out the first day of the second edition of the Laver Cup. Djokovic is fresh off of his 2018 U.S. Open win, defeating world No. 4 Juan Martin del Potro in the finals. 

This year's Laver Cup will feature seven of the top 11 players in the rankings and 10 of the top 20. 

Team World: Nick Kyrgios, Jack Sock, John Isner, Diego Schwartzman, Frances Tiafoe, Kevin Anderson, Nicolas Jarry (alternate)

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, David Goffin, Kyle Edmund, Jeremy Chardy (alternate)

American viewers can watch online with Amazon Prime Video or tune in on the Tennis Channel. See tournament website for international ways to watch.

Here's the complete Laver Cup schedule:

Date Match Time
Friday, Sept. 21 Match: 1 (Singles) 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 21 Match: 2 (Singles) 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 21 Match: 3 (Singles) 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 21 Match: 4 (Doubles) 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 22 Match: 5 (Singles) 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 22 Match: 6 (Singles) 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 22 Match: 7 (Singles) 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 22 Match: 8 (Doubles) 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 23 Match: 9 (Doubles) 12 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 23 Match: 10 (Singles) 12 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 23 Match: 11 (Singles) 12 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 23 Match: 12 (Singles) 12 p.m.

