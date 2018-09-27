How Laver Cup Found Swift Success and What It Means for the Long Term

Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

On this week's episode, host Jon Wertheim and Paul Annacone discuss the success and future of Laver Cup. 

September 27, 2018

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Paul Annacone.

After attending the second annual Laver Cup in Chicago, Annacone joins the podcast to recap the tournament and discuss the events of the weekend, including the match play, memorable moments between players, the overall grandeur of the event and much more. Wertheim and Annacone discuss why Laver Cup has been so successful so quickly; what the event could look like and if it can be sustained after Roger Federer retires from tennis; what drives the players' passion and emotion on the court; if this type of event would have worked in the era Annacone played in and much more. 

