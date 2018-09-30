Watch: Serena Williams Releases Music Video for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Williams sang a version of "I Touch Myself" by The Divinyls. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 30, 2018

Serena Williams promoted Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Instagram on Saturday, releasing a rendition of "I Touch Myself" by The Divinyls.

Williams said she released the video in order to remind women to regularly perform self-examinations for breast cancer. And while the 23-time Grand Slam champion isn't accustomed to showing off her singing voice, she teamed up with the I Touch Myself Project to support a cause close to her heart.

"Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world," Williams wrote in her Instagram post. "Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that."

You can watch Williams's version of The Divinyls track below.

View this post on Instagram

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

The I Touch Myself Project honors former Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett, who died of breast cancer in 2013. The foundation pairs with Breast Cancer Network Australia, who you can donate to here.

