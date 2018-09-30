Serena Williams promoted Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Instagram on Saturday, releasing a rendition of "I Touch Myself" by The Divinyls.

Williams said she released the video in order to remind women to regularly perform self-examinations for breast cancer. And while the 23-time Grand Slam champion isn't accustomed to showing off her singing voice, she teamed up with the I Touch Myself Project to support a cause close to her heart.

"Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world," Williams wrote in her Instagram post. "Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that."

You can watch Williams's version of The Divinyls track below.

The I Touch Myself Project honors former Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett, who died of breast cancer in 2013. The foundation pairs with Breast Cancer Network Australia, who you can donate to here.