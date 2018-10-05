Podcast: Discussing the Fall Season's Top Storylines

GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

On this week's episode, host Jon Wertheim and Jamie Lisanti discuss some of the fall season's hot topics, including Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and more.

By Jon Wertheim
October 05, 2018

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Jamie Lisanti about the latest tennis news and storylines.

In the midst of the fall tennis season, Wertheim and Lisanti discuss some of the sport's current hot topics and storylines, including the success of Naomi Osaka during the Asian swing after her U.S. Open triumph; Serena Williams's decision to skip the fall tournaments and withhold any comments on the events during the final against Osaka in New York; the U.S. Davis Cup team captain vacancy and possible candidates for the position; Fernando Verdasco's unfortunate incident with a ballkid and the debate over towels in tennis; and much more.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.​​​​

 

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

