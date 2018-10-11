On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with WTA CEO Steve Simon.

Following the WTA's decision to cut the U.S. part of its worldwide rights deal with beIN sports, the Tour's head Steve Simon discusses the move to Tennis Channel, which includes a five-year deal for television and digital streaming broadcast rights, and what it means for American fans, how it can help build excitement and growth around the sport and more. Wertheim and Simon also talk about the future of the WTA in Asia, what Serena Williams means to women's tennis and what will happen when she decides to move on from the sport, the tour schedule and impact of injuries, and much more.

