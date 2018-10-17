Comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres loves playing matchmaker.

When U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in September after her big win, DeGeneres asked her who celebrity crush was.

Osaka couldn't remember his name at first, telling DeGeneres it's the man who plays the villain in the movie Black Panther. Soon DeGeneres named Michael B. Jordan as the star in question and offered to text him right now.

Poor Osaka was basically begging DeGeneres to not be that one friend who doesn't listen and still texts your crush anyway.

Well, it seemed like just a quick bit of TV fun until DeGeneres sent Osaka this birthday message to celebrate the U.S. Open champion's 21st.

Again, poor Osaka.

pls block me 😩 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) October 16, 2018

But then Jordan comes in and makes this all so so much better.

This one is better and more recent. LOL 😂 Happy Belated Bday Naomi. But seriously I want to invite you to the Creed 2 premiere as a bday present 🎁 pic.twitter.com/TS8vmSsRdM — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) October 17, 2018

We can't wait to see the photos from the Creed 2 premiere.