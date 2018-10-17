Michael B. Jordan Invites Naomi Osaka to Creed 2 Premiere After Ellen DeGeneres Plays Matchmaker

Naomi Osaka said Michael B. Jordan was her celebrity crush on Ellen's show, so Ellen decided she'd play matchmaker on Osaka's 21st birthday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 17, 2018

Comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres loves playing matchmaker. 

When U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in September after her big win, DeGeneres asked her who celebrity crush was. 

Osaka couldn't remember his name at first, telling DeGeneres it's the man who plays the villain in the movie Black Panther. Soon DeGeneres named Michael B. Jordan as the star in question and offered to text him right now. 

Poor Osaka was basically begging DeGeneres to not be that one friend who doesn't listen and still texts your crush anyway.

Well, it seemed like just a quick bit of TV fun until DeGeneres sent Osaka this birthday message to celebrate the U.S. Open champion's 21st. 

Again, poor Osaka.

But then Jordan comes in and makes this all so so much better. 

We can't wait to see the photos from the Creed 2 premiere.

