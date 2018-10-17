Podcast: Mats Wilander on What Lies Ahead for Tennis, Top Players

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

On this week's episode, host Jon Werthiem talks with Current Eurosport commentator and seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander.

By Jon Wertheim
October 17, 2018

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Mats Wilander.

Current Eurosport commentator and seven-time Grand Slam champion Wilander joins the podcast to discuss various tennis storylines, including Novak Djokovic's resurgence this season and the obstacles he faced over the last year; Roger Federer's 2018 season and where he could fit into tennis after he is done playing; what tennis will be like without stars like Djokovic, Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams; and much more. Wilander also talks about his work with Wilander on Wheels and his new wearable technology NeuroTennis, which provides instantaneous auditory feedback from a wrist-based device.

