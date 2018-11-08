On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Jamie Lisanti about year-end tennis storylines.

• Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline. Click here to subscribe.

As the women's season comes to a close and the ATP prepares to start its final tournament of the season at the World Tour Finals, Wertheim and Lisanti look back on 2018 and hand out awards, including the top moments of the year, the men's and women's MVPs, newcomers and breakout stars, matches of the year and more. The pair also gives a lookahead to the 2019 season with some quick-hitting predictions and wishes for the next year in tennis.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.​​​​

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.