Podcast: What We'll Remember from the 2018 Tennis Season

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

On this week's episode, host Jon Wertheim wraps up the 2018 men's and women's tennis seasons with Jamie Lisanti.

By Jon Wertheim
November 08, 2018

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Jamie Lisanti about year-end tennis storylines.

As the women's season comes to a close and the ATP prepares to start its final tournament of the season at the World Tour Finals, Wertheim and Lisanti look back on 2018 and hand out awards, including the top moments of the year, the men's and women's MVPs, newcomers and breakout stars, matches of the year and more. The pair also gives a lookahead to the 2019 season with some quick-hitting predictions and wishes for the next year in tennis.

