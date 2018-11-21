On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Jimmy Arias.

Just a few weeks after being named as the new director of player development at the IMG Academy, longtime pro Jimmy Arias joins the podcast to discuss his new role and his experiences with the top young, 10 to 18-year-old players at the IMG Academy. Arias was one of the original tennis students at the academy when it was the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy and he discusses how things have changed since he was playing and practicing there and how methods of training and approaches to recovery, fitness and more have modernized. Wertheim and Arias also discuss how his new role will impact his coaching with individual players, the 2018 tennis season and more.

