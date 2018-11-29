On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Mary Carillo.

• Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline. Click here to subscribe.

After hosting the 2018 National Dog Show over Thanksgiving weekend, Carillo joins the podcast to answer reader questions and discuss various topics, including her opinion on the fall season and why her interest tends to fall off during the final months of the year; what she expects from women's tennis in 2019, including the chances of Serena Williams winning a major, Caroline Wozniacki's future, Naomi Osaka's response after winning her first major and more. Carillo also talks about attending Billie Jean King's birthday party, her thoughts on Olympic tennis and Tokyo 2020, the new Davis Cup format and much more.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.​​​​

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.