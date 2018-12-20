Podcast: Geoff Grant on Impact of the 2019 ITF Transition Tour

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On this week's podcast, former ATP pro Geoff Grant discusses the details and implications of the new ITF transition tour coming in 2019.

By Jon Wertheim
December 20, 2018

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Geoff Grant.

Geoff Grant joins the podcast to discuss the details of the new ITF 2019 transition tour, which is a part of a major restructuring of professional tennis. Grant and Wertheim discuss how the creation of the transition tour—which includes a new worldwide tournament structure between the ITF, ATP and WTA and is expected to reduce the number of professional players with ATP and WTA rankings from 3,000 players to approximately 750 men and 750 women—will impact tennis, at the professional, college and junior levels. Additionally, the pair also talks about the plans to significantly reduce the 14,000 players who compete each year in professional tournaments in order to combat match-fixing in tennis and problems associated with gambling in the sport and more. 

      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)