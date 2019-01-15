MELBOURNE, Australia — Venus Williams was one game away from being ousted from the Australian Open's first round before coming all the way back to eliminate 25th-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Williams needed more than 2+ hours to pull out the victory and avoid what would have been her fourth opening-round loss in her past six appearances in Melbourne.

This is the first time in five years that Williams is not seeded at a Grand Slam tournament.

She is a seven-time major champion and a two-time runner-up in Australia but is currently ranked only 36th.

Williams trailed by a set and a break at 5-3 in the second when Buzarnescu served for the match. Williams broke at love there, was better in the second tiebreaker then surged ahead quickly in the final set with a break to lead 2-0.