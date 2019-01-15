Venus Williams Uses Massive Comeback to Edge Into Second Round at Australian Open

Venus Williams was one game away from being ousted from the Australian Open's first round before coming all the way back to eliminate 25th-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu.

By Associated Press
January 15, 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia — Venus Williams was one game away from being ousted from the Australian Open's first round before coming all the way back to eliminate 25th-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Williams needed more than 2+ hours to pull out the victory and avoid what would have been her fourth opening-round loss in her past six appearances in Melbourne.

This is the first time in five years that Williams is not seeded at a Grand Slam tournament.

She is a seven-time major champion and a two-time runner-up in Australia but is currently ranked only 36th.

Williams trailed by a set and a break at 5-3 in the second when Buzarnescu served for the match. Williams broke at love there, was better in the second tiebreaker then surged ahead quickly in the final set with a break to lead 2-0.

